GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.