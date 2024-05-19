GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

