Gitanjli Datt Buys 4,200 Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Stock

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 4,200 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$15.93.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.