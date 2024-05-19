Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as 9.90 and last traded at 9.97, with a volume of 134180 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

