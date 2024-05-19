Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.