Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

