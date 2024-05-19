Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.405-2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.
Globant Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSE:GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $148.23 and a 52 week high of $251.50.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
