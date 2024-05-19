Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $220.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $148.23 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Globant by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

