Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

GLOB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.88. Globant has a 12-month low of $148.23 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

