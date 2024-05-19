Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Globe Life worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

