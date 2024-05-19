GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Up 0.7 %

GMS stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of GMS by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in GMS by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.