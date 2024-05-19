GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $135.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform.

