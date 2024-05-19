Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 86,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.27 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

