Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

