GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,403,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,548,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

