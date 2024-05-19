Graham David Senst Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Graham David Senst acquired 2,200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,980.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst purchased 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,196.00.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. The firm has a market cap of C$391.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

