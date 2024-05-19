Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.1 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

