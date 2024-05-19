Gregg A. Bresner Purchases 2,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,032,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 803,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.