Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR opened at $353.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $5.727 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

