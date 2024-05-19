Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.28.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

