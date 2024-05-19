GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 10,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Featured Stories

