Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Haemonetics worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

HAE opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

