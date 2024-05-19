Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.84

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2359149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,365,000 after buying an additional 301,330 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

