Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday.

Harrow Trading Up 3.7 %

HROW opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Harrow has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Harrow by 24.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harrow in the third quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

