HC Wainwright Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $28.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGEM. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $997.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

