HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

