HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

