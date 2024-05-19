HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CKPT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.