HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Get Genprex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 813,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Genprex makes up about 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.37% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.