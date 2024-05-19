HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 131.69% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 242,425 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $7,739,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Further Reading

