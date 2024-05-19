HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $243.06.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($65.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($24.34) by ($41.56). Equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

