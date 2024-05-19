HC Wainwright Trims Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Target Price to $11.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

