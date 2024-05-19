HC Wainwright Trims Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Target Price to $7.50

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Hut 8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

