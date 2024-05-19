HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.37. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

