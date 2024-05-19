Head-To-Head Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.57%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Aris Mining.

This table compares Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.43 $11.42 million $0.05 84.40 AngloGold Ashanti $4.58 billion 2.32 -$235.00 million N/A N/A

Aris Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Aris Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining



Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti



AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

