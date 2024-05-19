Head-To-Head Contrast: ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) vs. Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Sacks Parente Golf -804.76% -130.52% -96.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ANTA Sports Products and Sacks Parente Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANTA Sports Products and Sacks Parente Golf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products $7.97 billion 4.09 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Sacks Parente Golf $350,000.00 19.81 -$4.62 million ($0.37) -1.28

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

ANTA Sports Products beats Sacks Parente Golf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

