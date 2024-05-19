Head to Head Contrast: Regal Rexnord (RRX) & The Competition

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Regal Rexnord to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regal Rexnord and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion -$57.40 million -332.67 Regal Rexnord Competitors $1.04 billion -$13.43 million -28.42

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord pays out -291.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Regal Rexnord is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regal Rexnord and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Regal Rexnord Competitors 95 261 374 8 2.40

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $195.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Regal Rexnord Competitors -284.51% -485.84% -29.16%

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

