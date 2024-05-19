Head to Head Review: Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Estée Lauder Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.83 $595.64 million N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $15.91 billion 3.04 $1.01 billion $1.78 75.70

Volatility and Risk

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Estée Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Estée Lauder Companies pays out 148.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natura &Co and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 0 15 8 1 2.42

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $160.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.75% -3.37% Estée Lauder Companies 4.18% 13.08% 3.18%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Natura &Co on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

