Head to Head Survey: Super Group (SGHC) & Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 30.00 Super Group Competitors $4.43 billion $104.32 million 26.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -123.80% -60.42% -24.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 218 961 2142 55 2.60

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

