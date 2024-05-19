HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $832.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

