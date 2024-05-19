Heidrick & Struggles International’s (HSII) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
