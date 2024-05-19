HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.60

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.60 ($6.02) and last traded at €5.67 ($6.09), with a volume of 1469212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.71 ($6.14).

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $969.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

