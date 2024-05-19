Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 17,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,695 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 239.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 118,848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

