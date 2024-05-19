Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $318.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $323.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $344.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $4,701,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,482.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

