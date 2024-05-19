Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 21.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 112,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 115,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Specifically, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Honey Badger Silver alerts:

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.