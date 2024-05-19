Horan Securities Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 97,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $176.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

