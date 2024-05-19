H&T Group’s (HAT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

H&T Group Stock Down 3.5 %

LON:HAT opened at GBX 410 ($5.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 0.62. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,541.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About H&T Group

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker bought 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,105.44). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

