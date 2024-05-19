Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00. The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 3825367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM
Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.