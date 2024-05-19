Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $255.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.52 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

