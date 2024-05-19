Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,068,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,639,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

HUT has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.