i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 22,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.22 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $10,746,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,631,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 835,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

