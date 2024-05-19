IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

