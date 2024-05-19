IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $1,439,643.73 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,328,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

